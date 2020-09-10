San Francisco Salon Owner Announces Shop Closure After Pelosi Controversy

San Francisco hair salon owner Erica Kious announced plans to permanently close her business amid the controversy surrounding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit.

Kious appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity on Wednesday where she explained why she decided to shutter the doors of her business.

“I am actually done in San Francisco and closing my doors, unfortunately,” Kious confirmed.

The 15-year San Francisco resident also revealed her business faced unprecedented criticism and “a lot of negativity” following the release of the Pelosi report. From phone calls to Yelp reviews, Kious’ business has been met with opposition.

“I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails, all my Yelp reviews, saying that they hope I go under and that I fail,” Kious said. “So just a lot of negativity towards my business.”

She later added, “I’m actually afraid to go back. … It’s a little scary and sad. I do have a lot of positive calls and text messages from clients. But other than that, nothing but negativity.” – READ MORE

