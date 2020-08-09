Portland Mayor Pleads With Rioters To Stop The Violence: You ‘Will Be Used In Ads Nationally To Help Donald Trump’

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler warned rioters that each additional night of violence against police and residents was a donation of sorts to President Trump’s reelection campaign.

Wheeler appeared in a press conference with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell on Thursday after rioters attempted to burn down a police precinct the night before. Wheeler appealed to rioters to stop the violence and asked protesters and gawkers to stop encouraging violence targeting police.

“Last night, 200-300 people went to East Precinct intent on violence. The purpose was to attack the East Precinct facility and the people therein,” Wheeler said, later adding, “Exits were blocked; they were barricaded shut with cars and with two-by-fours. Security cameras were disabled, and accelerants were used to set and grow fires. The attack was immediate, it was intentional, and it was planned. It was intended to cause serious injury or death, and it very well could have.”

“When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people that you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating; you are attempting to commit murder,” Wheeler said.

"This is not peaceful protest. This is not advocacy to advance reforms or transform any system," Wheeler continued.

