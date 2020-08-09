Christians Sidestep Coronavirus Restrictions By Meeting In State-Approved Venues

In footage of two instances that went viral on Thursday and Friday, Christians gathered in the government-approved venues of a Pennsylvania Wal-Mart and a Las Vegas casino to engage in the worship that authorities have deemed non-essential.

In a Thursday tweet that was retweeted by Vice President Mike Pence, Faith and Freedom Coalition Chairman Ralph Reed posted footage of a worship service in a Vegas casino, writing, “Packed house at #EvangelicalsForTrump prayer & praise event in Las Vegas. NV Governor banned church services but casinos can operate at 50% capacity. So we are praying in a casino.”

Packed house at #EvangelicalsForTrump prayer & praise event in Las Vegas. NV Governor banned church services but casinos can operate at 50% capacity. So we are praying in a casino. pic.twitter.com/fP4xE3lPAb — Ralph Reed (@ralphreed) August 7, 2020

Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley was at the center of a controversial Supreme Court case last month when the Nevada church pleaded for relief from the state’s strict attendance cap for worship services. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal majority to deny the church’s petition, a decision that was met with a strong rebuke from dissenting Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Samuel Alito.

In his dissent, Gorsuch contrasted the state’s treatment of churches with how they treat casinos and other entertainment venues, writing, “here is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.” – READ MORE

