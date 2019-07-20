Portland considers ban on masked protesters in an effort to stop Antifa violence

Officials in Portland are considering a law that bans protesters from wearing masks as the city struggles with how to tamp down violence involving the far-left group Antifa, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The idea was first floated by Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, who called for the measure following the beating and robbery of independent journalist Andy Ngo at the hands Antifa members during a June 29 protest.

“If you knew that you could easily be identified, OK, do you think you would be as inclined to commit that act of violence or commit that crime?” Outlaw asked during a news conference. “A lot of people are emboldened because they know they can’t be identified.”

Portland has been plagued by violent clashes between left-wing and right-wing groups in recent years, and the Willamette Week reported that “extreme violence [at rallies] has largely gone unpunished.” – READ MORE