U.S. Women’s Soccer Goalie Slams Christian Player, Says She Was Cut for ‘Intolerance’

Ashlyn Harris, a backup goaltender for the U.S. women’s soccer World Cup champions, slammed star player Jaelene Hinkle, a devout Christian.

Harris (above right) said Hinkle (left) was cut from the team for her “intolerance” and being “homophobic.”

But Harris, in our view, showed that her squad was intolerant of Christians by claiming that deeply held religious convictions have no place on the social justice-advocating team.

The controversy arose when reports surfaced that Jaelene Hinkle, widely considered the best player at her position, was left off the national squad.

But why?

Christians need not apply. The Irish Times reported last month that Hinkle “would have been a fish out of water on the uber-woke women’s national team, some of whose biggest stars are openly lesbian.” – READ MORE