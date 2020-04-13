Pope Francis uses Easter message to push socialist policy of universal basic income

Pope Francis used an Easter message to advocate for a socialist “universal basic wage.”

Writing to the leaders of social movements across the globe, Francis said universal basic income, something that only far-left American politicians support, would achieve an “ideal.”

“This may be the time to consider a universal basic wage which would acknowledge and dignify the noble, essential tasks you carry out,” Francis wrote. “It would ensure and concretely achieve the ideal, at once so human and so Christian, of no worker without rights.”

Francis went on to write that western civilization needs to “downshift” from its “individualistic” way of life rife with “disproportionate profits.”

“Our civilization — so competitive, so individualistic, with its frenetic rhythms of production and consumption, its extravagant luxuries, its disproportionate profits for just a few — needs to downshift, take stock, and renew itself,” he said. – READ MORE

