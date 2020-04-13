Barbra Streisand Says ‘20,000 People Dead’ Because Of Trump Response To Coronavirus

On Easter Sunday, iconic actress and singer Barbra Streisand plugged her song “Don’t Lie to Me” from her 2018 album “Walls,” by using it to bash Donald Trump, saying the President is directly responsible for the more than 20,000 deaths in the United States due to coronavirus.

Streisand said Trump is “unfit” to lead the country.

“Now, with more than 20,000 people dead because of his incompetence and lies, he’s proven that the can’t handle the truth,” Streisand tweeted. “He’s unfit to lead this nation… especially in a time of crisis.”

Her song she referenced, “Walls,” was little more than an anti-Trump rant that speculated the President is incapable of being truthful. – READ MORE

