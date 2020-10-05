Pope Francis slams trickle-down economics, advocates for redistribution of wealth: ‘For the good of all’

Writing in an 86-page papal encyclical — which, according to Reuters, are “the most authoritative form of papal writing” — Francis said the coronavirus pandemic proved the failure of free-market economics, such as the “trickle-down” theory.

Francis wrote, “There were those who would have had us believe that freedom of the market was sufficient to keep everything secure.”

From Reuters: Francis denounced “this dogma of neo-liberal faith” that resorts to “the magic theories of ‘spillover’ or ‘trickle’ … as the only solution to societal problems”. A good economic policy, he said, “makes it possible for jobs to be created and not cut”.

The 2007-2008 financial crisis was a missed opportunity for change, instead producing “increased freedom for the truly powerful, who always find a way to escape unscathed”. Society must confront “the destructive effects of the empire of money”.The pope also advocated the redistribution of wealth and denounced the absolute right of private property. – READ MORE

