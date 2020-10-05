Donald Trump Surprises Supporters Gathered at Walter Reed Hospital in an SUV Drive-by

President Donald Trump surprised supporters on Sunday by taking a slow drive-by in an SUV past the crowd showing support for him as he is treated for the coronavirus at Walter Reed hospital.

The president, wearing a mask and seated inside a Secret Service SUV, waved at his supporters as they cheered and waved back. – READ MORE

