Donald Trump Surprises Supporters Gathered at Walter Reed Hospital in an SUV Drive-by

President Donald Trump surprised supporters on Sunday by taking a slow drive-by in an SUV past the crowd showing support for him as he is treated for the coronavirus at Walter Reed hospital.

Trump drives by the press and supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. pic.twitter.com/3phtKthqTH — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

The president, wearing a mask and seated inside a Secret Service SUV, waved at his supporters as they cheered and waved back. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --