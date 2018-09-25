Pompeo scolds Jim Acosta for ‘ludicrous’ 25th Amendment question

During a press briefing at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, Mr. Acosta asked U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley if she ever heard of such discussions taking place inside the Trump administration.

“I have never once been in the White House where that conversation has happened,” Mrs. Haley said. “I’m not aware of any Cabinet members that are even talking about that. It is completely and totally absurd. No one is questioning the president at all.”

Mr. Pompeo added that he also had never heard any such discussion within the administration about invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows for a president to be removed by his own Cabinet under extraordinary circumstances.

“I find the question ludicrous,” Mr. Pompeo said. “I’ve never heard anyone talk about it, whisper about it, joke about it in any way. I’ve been in a lot of meetings with a lot of senior officials from this government.”

He also chided Mr. Acosta for claiming Mrs. Haley was the “only person” at the press conference that had been in the Trump administration “since the beginning.”

"Fact check: I've been with the administration since the beginning, too," Mr. Pompeo said. "That's relevant. But I'll add — no discussion with me about the 25th Amendment anywhere, either — so you can now report that two senior leaders have said that your question was ludicrous."

Many rumors have been circulating about a potential plan to impeach President Donald Trump from inside his own cabinet, but Nikki Haley is setting the record straight.

.@GStephanopoulos: "Have you ever been part of any discussion on perusing the 25th Amendment as a member of the cabinet?" U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley: "I have never been part of it, I've never heard it … that's absurd" https://t.co/27WaWwocZV #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/TZEAO2QejE — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 23, 2018

“I’ve never been part of [impeachment talks]. I’ve never heard it. I don’t think that’s a reality at all among all the cabinet members. I’ve just never heard it. It’s absurd,” said Ambassador Haley.

Ambassador Haley seems pretty confident that the cabinet will stand by the president, no matter how strong the far left's pushes for impeachment become.