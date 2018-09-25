POLL: REPUBLICAN PARTY ENJOYS HIGHEST FAVORABILITY RATING IN SEVEN YEARS

The Republican Party is enjoying a favorability rating of 45 percent — its highest since 2011 — that could give Republicans hope for the upcoming midterm elections, according to a Gallup poll published Monday.

The survey also showed the Democratic Party’s favorability rating at 44 percent with a 4 percent margin of error.

The Republican rating represents a 9-point increase from 36 percent in September 2017. The last time the Republican Party enjoyed a rating this high, it had just gained back control of the House of Representatives in the 2010 midterm elections. The party’s favorability level soared to 47 percent in 2011.

Gallup attributed the Republicans’ rating to the growing economy and the middle-class-friendly tax reforms passed in December. The Republican Party had barely broken 40 percent favorability since 2013, according to Gallup. – READ MORE

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has raised more than $250 million this cycle, hitting another fundraising record with less than two months to go until the pivotal midterm elections.

An RNC official told The Hill that the committee will report $16.4 million raised in August, which is the RNC’s largest monthly haul of the cycle. That brings the national party’s total fundraising to $252 million as of Wednesday.

The RNC ends the month of August with nearly $42 million in the bank, surpassing how much the national party had on hand at this point in the 2016 presidential cycle.

“Enthusiasm for President Trump and his successful agenda is fueling our record-breaking fundraising and energizing our grassroots supporters,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement to The Hill. – READ MORE