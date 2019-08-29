Pollster: Don’t Pay Too Much Attention To Our Big Democratic Primary Poll

Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, has released a statement on Twitter saying that a Monmouth poll distributed earlier this week that made a lot of headlines, as it showed a three-way tie between former Vice President Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), is “an outlier.”

Murray maintains that despite using “nearly identical samples to our prior polls” and following the “same methods” as six prior 2020 Democratic primary national polls, the anomalous results were “a product of the uncertainty inherent to the polling process.”

“I understood when we released our poll that the picture it painted diverged from others,” writes Murray. “We could have adjusted the weighting to comport with other polls or we could have simply sat on the numbers, but neither of those actions meet our standards for transparency and disclosure.”

The poll, which was released on Monday, showed Warren and Sanders polling at 20% and Biden polling at 19%. – READ MORE