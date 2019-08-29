After Trump Leaves France, Macron Warns World “Is Living The End Of Western Hegemony”

Having skulked off stage following his joint press conference with President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron took the opportunity to bash Trump and embrace Putin (presumably after getting permission from Angela Merkel).

“We are living the end of Western hegemony,” Macron told diplomats on Tuesday, pointing to the rise of Beijing and Moscow as signs of a shift on the world scene.

“The world order is being shaken like never before…”

“It’s being shaken because of errors made by the West in certain crises, but also by the choices made by the United States in the past few years – and not just by the current administration.”

So a shot clearly aimed at Trump but we wonder if Macron realizes he is part of the “West” he describes as making errors?

Macron then doubled down, warning that it would be a "strategic mistake" for Western nations not to change their attitude toward Moscow.