Poll Puts Trump Ahead of All Democratic Challengers in 2020 Match-up

A new poll out Tuesday shows President Donald Trump, despite the impeachment imbroglio, leading his Democratic opponents in next year’s election.

The poll by USA TODAY and Suffolk University has the president ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden by 3 points, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) by 5 points, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by 8 points. In a hypothetical head-to-head match-up, Trump leads South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 10 points and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg by 9 points.

Trump was quick to seize on the poll results, boasting that the results were despite three years of “fake news” and “scams and witch hunts.”

The new USA Today Poll, just out, has me leading all of the Democrat contenders. That’s hard to believe since the Fake News & 3 year Scams and Witch Hunts, as phony as they are, just never seem to end. The American people are smart. They see the great economy, & everything else! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

The poll is seen as a clear indicator that the Democrats’ efforts to impeach and unseat the president are not swaying his core supporters and may actually be hurting their cause. A poll last week showed Trump gaining ground in key 2020 battleground states since the start of the impeachment inquiry. – READ MORE