Nadler M.I.A. Hours Before Expected Impeachment Vote — Leaves D.C.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler is tending to an undisclosed ‘family emergency’ in New York City and will miss the last procedural step before articles of impeachment come to the floor, a committee aide confirmed Tuesday.

Sure. The old ‘family emergency’ work excuse. With a career liar like Nadler he does not get the benefit of the doubt. And the timing is more than suspicious.

Nadler is expected to return to Washington late Tuesday or early Wednesday before the impeachment vote.

In the meantime, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), another member of the Judiciary Committee, is expected to fill in and handle the presentation of articles of impeachment to the Rules Committee, which will tee them up for Wednesday's vote.