Poll: Only 25 Percent of Women Think Accusations Against Kavanaugh Are Credible

A New Poll From The Huffington Post Indicates That Only A Quarter Of Women Believe That The Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Are Credible.

25 percent of women responding say that the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are credible, while 35 percent say that they haven’t heard enough to decide and 18 percent aren’t sure, according to a new poll from HuffPost/YouGov.

For men, there are less who are undecided: 28 percent say that they find the allegations credible, but 34 percent who say they are not credible. 29 percent of men haven’t heard enough and 10 percent aren’t sure.

The poll was taken between September 17 – 18 and samples 1000 adults in the U.S.

As the political fight over the sexual assault allegation made against Brett Kavanaugh intensifies, Democrats are indicating that — even if confirmed — they intend to drag the fight over his Supreme Court nomination past November, raising the possibility of an impeachment push.

However, if Republicans confirm Kavanaugh before November, Democrats have indicated that the fight would not be over are raising the prospect of further investigations and even impeachment.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said that “as soon as Democrats get gavels”, the party will investigate the Kavanaugh allegations even if he is confirmed and sitting on the Supreme Court.

“This is such bad practice that even if they were to ram this guy through, as soon as Democrats get gavels we’re going to want to get to the bottom of this,” he said on CNN.

When pressed as to whether he was saying Democrats would investigate a sitting Supreme Court justice, Whitehouse said he was “confident of that.”

“And I think we’ll also be investigating why the FBI stood down its background investigation when this came up in this particular background,” he said. – READ MORE