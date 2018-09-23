Mark Levin: Don’t Fire Rod Rosenstein; New York Times Article May Be a Setup

Radio Host Mark Levin Warned Fellow Conservatives On Friday Evening That They Should Not Rush To Conclusions About The New York Times‘ Latest Story Alleging That Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Had Plotted Against President Donald Trump.

He warned that Trump’s enemies might be trying to goad him into firing Rosenstein before the midterm elections by leaking information from memoranda created by former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired in March for lying.

Levin suggested that McCabe, or Mueller — or Mueller’s deputy, Andrew Weismann — had clear motives to leak the claims about Rosenstein to the Times — claims that were tellingly absent from Lisa Page’s contemporaneous notes about the meetings.

“They have absolutely nothing on the President of the United States. They are trying to push their agenda. They are there for one reason and one reason only — to write the report in hopes of impeaching the president with a Democrat Congress,” Levin said.

“The Special Counsel’s office … would like nothing more than the President of the United States to fire Rosenstein to claim that he is truly obstructing an investigation, trying to influence their investigation, and then write it up as, effectively, as in Watergate, a ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ of sorts.

“In other words, it’s a setup of the president,” Levin concluded, adding: “The president must not fire Rosenstein, certainly not prior to the midterm election. That’s what they want.” – READ MORE

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz says that President Trump could fight in court to force Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to recuse himself in the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Dershowitz made the comments in an interview on CNN’s “Smerconish” after it was reported by The New York Times that Rosenstein brought up the possibility of recording Trump in the Oval Office last year.

Rosenstein has said that he “never pursued or authorized recording the President and any suggestion that I have ever advocated for the removal of the President is absolutely false.”

Dershowitz suggested Saturday that “what [Trump] could do very plausibly is have his lawyers go to court and make a motion to recuse Rosenstein from any involvement in any case involving the president.”

“Because he has a conflict of interest,” said Dershowitz, who is also an opinion contributor for The Hill. “He has two conflicts of interest: First, he wrote the memo … authorizing the firing of Comey. You can’t both investigate obstruction of justice and be part of the obstruction of justice.”

“But second, he has a conflict now because the Times reports that his goal is to be ‘vindicated,’ and the way he can be ‘vindicated’ is by putting all the blame on President Trump,” Dershowitz added in the interview. – READ MORE