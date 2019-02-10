POLL: Only 13% Of Americans Want Government-Run Health Care, But At Least Five Major Democratic Presidential Candidates Are Pushing For It

On Thursday, Hill-HarrisX released a survey about health care. The survey, which was conducted between February 1-2, presented five statements regarding potential changes to the health care system in the United States, and asked respondents to indicate which statement they aligned with most.

15% of respondents agreed that “the government should remove itself from paying for all health care.”

14% said “the current health care system should be kept as is.”

26% said “any citizen should be able to sign up for Medicare/Medicaid regardless of age or income while those with private plans could keep their existing insurance.”

32% said “Medicare/Medicaid should be expanded to cover all citizens regardless of age or income but people should be able to purchase private supplemental plans.”

13% said “Medicare/Medicaid should be expanded to cover all citizens regardless of age or income and private health plans should be abolished.”

Despite only 13% of respondents indicating they wanted to eliminate private insurance in favor of a government-run health care system, support for such a plan has become standard among declared 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. – READ MORE