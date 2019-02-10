Matt Whitaker to Rep. Eric Swalwell: ‘I am not your puppet’

Rep. Eric Swalwell, California Democrat, pressed Mr. Whitaker on his views about Mr. Mueller. The acting attorney general said he thought Mr. Mueller was both honest and not conflicted.

Mr. Swalwell then asked Mr. Whitaker to use the hearing to express that view to Mr. Trump.

“I am not your puppet, to repeat what you are saying,” Mr. Whitaker responded.

Mr. Swalwell didn’t backdown, demanding Mr. Whitaker say that, speaking directly to the president through the hearing.

“I am not here to be a puppet to repeat terms and words that you say,” Mr. Whitaker shot back. – READ MORE