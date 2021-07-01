Poll: Most Americans Want No Governmental Action on Coronavirus Delta Variant

A Monday poll indicated most Americans want no governmental action on the coronavirus delta variant.

The Trafalgar Group asked respondents if the government should take action on the coronavirus delta variant.

Sixty-three percent said the government should take no action, considering “the widespread availability of the vaccines and treatments individuals can to make personal decisions on how to respond.”

17.7 percent said “government should reinstate mandates for mask wearing and social distancing.”

And 12.3 percent said they were not sure.

The delta variant accounts for about one in every five coronavirus infections in America, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

And due to its growth, the establishment media is pushing “officials to rethink Covid-19 measures, even for the vaccinated.” – READ MORE

