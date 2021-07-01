Donna Brazile Says Kamala Harris Is ‘Cleaning Up Messes Made by Men’

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Donna Brazile says Vice President Kamala Harris is “on a mission” to “clean up the mess” made by former President Donald Trump.

“Women are used to cleaning up messes made by men. That’s the task Vice President Kamala Harris is now faced with regarding America’s broken immigration system: clean up the mess made by former President Donald Trump,” Brazile wrote in an op-ed on The Hill published Tuesday.

Harris was tapped by President Joe Biden to lead the effort to try to stem the flow of immigration to the U.S. She recently visited the southern border.

Since Biden took office, border arrests have soared. More than 180,000 migrants were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in May.

Noting Trump plans to visit the border on Wednesday with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Brazile suggested Trump is expected to “whine and complain about ‘illegal aliens’ and to attack President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris’ five-month-old administration for its immigration and other policies with a series of false claims.” – READ MORE

