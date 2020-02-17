Poll: Majority of Swing State Voters Approve of Trump’s Killing of Soleimani

A majority of likely 2020 voters in key swing states support President Donald Trump’s recent decision to kill Iranian terrorist leader Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike, according to a new poll obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

While 2020 Democratic presidential contenders have largely criticized the decision to take out Soleimani, a majority of voters in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania said they backed the Trump administration’s action, according to a poll conducted by the America First Action PAC, a pro-Trump organization led by Linda McMahon.

The findings are likely to serve as a boon to Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election in November. Democratic frontrunners were quick to slam Trump for signing off on the strike, which killed Soleimani before he could orchestrate further terror strikes on American forces stationed in the Middle East.

Polls individually conducted in each of the swing states showed that by a slim majority, likely voters side with the administration.

The largest approval was found in North Carolina, the upcoming site of the 2020 Republican National Convention, where 59 percent of those surveyed said they agreed with the Soleimani killing. – READ MORE

