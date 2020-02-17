Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters: Trump is a ‘tyrant and mass murderer’

Roger Waters, the bassist and sometime lead singer of Pink Floyd, publicly labelled President Trump as a “tyrant and mass murderer.”

Waters was speaking at a Q&A for his new concert film, “Us & Them,” when he told the audience of adoring media types that the United States under President Trump is “a fool’s hell.”

“The United States of America is not a fool’s paradise; it’s a fool’s hell. And watching , it reminded me that the great battle is the battle between propaganda and love. And propaganda is winning,” Waters said. “And sadly, the buttons of the propaganda machine are being pushed by people who are f***ing sick. These sick, sociopathic fuckers, all of them, every single one of them. Believe it or not, Donald Trump is somewhere down here, floundering around in the muddy water at the bottom of the oligarchic pool.”

Waters then claimed that President Trump “has failed at f***ing everything in his life except becoming the biggest … tyrant and mass murderer and mass destroyer of everything that any of us might love or cherish in the whole , only because he has the power. Unfortunately, he has his finger on the button on it, and he’s right.”

Waters added that the President has “a bigger button” that “works all over the world, murdering brown people for profit.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --