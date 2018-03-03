Entertainment Politics
Poll: Backlash against Hollywood’s anti-gun lecturing, even among Democrats
The more Americans hear liberal Hollywood actors lecturing them on gun control the more they support the Second Amendment, according to a pre-Oscars poll.
Zogby Analytics found that when movie stars, who often have their own gun-toting security protecting them, slam access to guns, support for guns increases.
The poll provided to Secrets found that millennials especially repel at Hollywood’s anti-gun message, which can be especially hypocritical coming from those involved in violent movies, TV shows and video games.
“Hollywood interjecting itself into the debate makes even the Democratic base want to bear arms,” said the survey analysis in a surprising finding. “There could also be an element of hypocrisy driving the numbers, since many actors and actresses have bodyguards who carry guns and Hollywood churns out movies depicting guns and violence,” it said. – READ MORE
