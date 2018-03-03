Trump can’t win: Pelosi decries ‘silence’ on Russia nuke threat – after slamming ‘impulsive rhetoric’

Certain moments on Capitol Hill capture the agility it takes to be in the loyal opposition.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s critique of the White House response to two different nuclear threats is one of those moments.

On Friday, the California Democrat slammed the Trump administration for its “silence” on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bellicose address earlier this week boasting of nuclear weapon and missile technology that would render Western defenses “useless.”

“President Trump’s decision to turn a blind eye to Putin’s overt threats of nuclear aggression puts Russia before the interests of America,” Pelosi said.

But Pelosi took the opposite approach back in August 2017, blasting Trump when he responded to Kim Jong Un’s nuclear threats by warning of “fire and fury” from the United States.

Back then, Pelosi condemned his “recklessly belligerent” comments, saying the “saber-rattling and provocative, impulsive rhetoric erode our credibility and weaken our ability to reach a peaceful resolution to this crisis.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *