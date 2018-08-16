Politico Source: No ‘Bombshells’ About Trump in Omarosa’s Tapes

Former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman has been leaking excerpts of secretly recorded conversations from her time working at the White House, which has whetted the appetite of the media and every other critic of President Donald Trump who are hoping for a bombshell revelation that will help damage the president.

But according to Politico, an unnamed source who claims to have listened to the tapes says they do not contain any bombshell about the president or his family.

However, the tapes have succeeded in creating a tense atmosphere in the White House, where employees are wondering what, if any, embarrassing tidbit might emerge.

“People are terrified,” one former Trump aide told Politico about the tapes. “Absolutely terrified.”

Manigault Newman was fired from her White House job as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in December. A Politico report at the time claimed the former “Apprentice” reality star was dismissed for “using the White House car service as an office pickup and drop-off service, something strictly forbidden by the federal government, according to three administration officials.” – READ MORE

Dr. Alveda King — niece of the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. — revealed in a piece she wrote for Newsmax.

King described how she had met personally with Manigault-Newman on a handful of occasions, at the White House, in the Rose Garden and during a tour with the president of the African-American Museum in Alabama.

“At no time, on any of these occasions, did Omarosa express any of the concerns we are hearing about now,” wrote King. “To the contrary, it’s such a shame that we live in in a society where someone would be comfortable writing things like what she is doing for money.”

“It is sad and so troubling that many have shunned Omarosa for having a long-term business relationship as well as a friendship with POTUS to such an extent that she is now so desperate that she’s willing to tell lies for money and to seek the good graces of whoever is willing to buy into these allegations,” she continued.

“It’s so bad to see how far she’s fallen that it’s useless to even say anything negative against her. It is better to wish her the best and hope that as history continues to write itself, we will all learn the truth,” King stated. “It’s undeniable that President Trump has done his best with her and other business associates; putting confidence into them to make opportunities for all to flourish.” – READ MORE