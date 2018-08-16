200 Newspapers Colluding To Take Coordinated Action Against Trump on August 16

Over 200 newspapers have joined forces in a combined effort to publish editorials on Thursday against President Donald Trump’s frequent criticism of the mainstream media.

The Boston Globe on Friday began reaching out to newspapers across the country to publish editorials on Aug. 16 denouncing what it called a “dirty war against the free press,” according to a report in The Boston Globe itself.

“We are not the enemy of the people,” said Marjorie Pritchard, deputy managing editor for the editorial page of The Boston Globe.

As of Wednesday morning, 200 newspapers have joined The Globe in its efforts including The New York Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Denver Post, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and the Chicago Sun-Times, according to The Globe. – READ MORE

On his nationally syndicated radio show Tuesday, Conservative Review co-founder and Fox News host Mark Levin blasted news anchors’ attempts to paint themselves as defenders of the First Amendment just because they are part of the press. “You’re not defending anything,” he declared.

Levin slammed the media for giving unending airtime to critics of President Donald Trump and then wondering why the American people heckle their correspondents.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“So, in other words,” Levin said. “They give her the air time, the way they gave Comey the air time, and this Michael Wolff the air time, and the kook professor from Yale the air time… they give them all air time. The lawyer to Stormy Daniels, Stormy Dan, give them all tons and tons of air time, and then they pull back and they say, ‘Why are people attacking us? You’re attacking us. You’re attacking freedom of the press.'”- READ MORE