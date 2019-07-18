Politician Pushing ‘Gender Neutral’ Toilets Charged with Child Sex Crimes

A politician who pushed for the introduction of “gender neutral” toilets shortly after his election has been charged with nine counts of sexual touching of a child.

David Smith successfully petitioned the Mayor of Middlesborough to trial gender neutral toilets at Middlesbrough Council shortly after his election to the local authority in Teeside, Yorkshire, as a politician representing the Conservative Party, according to the BBC.

Councillor Smith resigned from the notionally right-leaning party — described as “not really conservative” by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage in a recent interview with Breitbart News — with “immediate effect in light of the allegations” against him.

He added that he “completely reject[s]” the “spurious allegations”, however, claiming that he was only “removing myself from the party [to] ensure I can focus all my efforts on fighting to clear my name.”

Nevertheless, reports suggest he intends to remain on the council — allowing him to continue receiving a reported £6,378 in basic allowance — for the time being. – READ MORE