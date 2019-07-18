Women for Trump at Pa. Rally: ‘Four More Years’

Approximately 1,000 women donning Make America Great Again hats, patriotic apparel, and waving flags chanted “four more years” and “USA, USA” at the official launch of the Woman for Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, said, “I’m a little confused. I didn’t think women like Donald Trump.” The crowd erupted into laughter. She then asked how the women thought the president is doing so far in office, and they cheered.

Some of those gathered traveled from nearby states, including New Jersey and Delaware, to show their support of President Trump.

“The left claims that women aren’t for Trump,” Nancy Clayton of Hamilton, N.J., told the Washington Free Beacon. “If you look around the room here, I would say the majority are college-educated and above.”

Clayton said the economy, stock market, the desire for a stronger border, and Second Amendment rights are just some of the reasons she supports Trump. Like many others interviewed, she said the president has been “unfairly treated in the mainstream media.” – READ MORE

