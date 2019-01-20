Police: Wounded IHOP Employee Pulls Gun, Kills Armed Restaurant Attacker

Huntsville, Alabama, Police Indicate That An Ihop Employee Pulled His Own Gun And Killed A Man Who Was Shooting At Store Employees.

The Associated Press reports that the incident began when a customer became agitated over his food order. That customer opened fire on IHOP employees, killing one and wounding another. The wounded employee then pulled his own gun and shot the attacker dead.

Police said of the wounded employee, “[He] pulled a handgun and shot the customer-shooter in self-defense of others.”

WAAY 31 identified the deceased IHOP employee as Roy Brown and reported that Brown’s son, Jay, is the individual who pulled his own gun and killed the attacker. – READ MORE