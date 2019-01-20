Trump: If ‘You Want to See a Stock Market Crash, Impeach’ Me

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to issue a series of angry tweets, including one in which he guaranteed the stock market will crash if he is ever impeached.

“The Economy is one of the best in our history, with unemployment at a 50 year low, and the Stock Market ready to again break a record (set by us many times),” Trump wrote. “ all you heard yesterday, based on a phony story, was Impeachment. You want to see a Stock Market Crash, Impeach Trump!”

Trump also warned of the third migrant caravan, warning that it “now fully formed and heading to the United States.” – READ MORE