Police Respond To Home Invasion Call. The Intruder Was An Unlikely Suspect

A Minneapolis woman called to report an intruder in her suburban home Friday night, and when police arrived to investigate the scene they found a horse strolling around inside the woman’s basement.

Inver Grove Heights Police Department responded to the call, and posted about the incident on Facebook, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

“Never a dull moment in IGH!” the police department posted in a Saturday evening statement on Facebook.

Authorities are investigating the incident further to determine how the horse was able to break into the woman’s home, according to Police Sgt. Adam Wiederhoeft, TheAP reported.

“That, is indeed a horse in a house,” an officer can be heard saying in the video.

Following the woman’s call to police, the horse’s owner came to her house to fetch the animal.

“Officers were dispatched for a “horse in a basement.” Horse in a basement?? Yeah, right!

Much to their surprise, there actually WAS a horse in the basement,” the police department’s Facebook post reads.

“No horses or officers were hurt in this incident and the horse was safely returned to the corral!” the Facebook statement said.

