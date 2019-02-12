Anti-Macron Riots Descend Into Chaos As Rival Yellow Vest Groups Do Battle

Rival groups associated with the so-called Yellow Vest movement were involved in what appears to be a street brawl Saturday during the 13th week of protests against French President Emmanuel Macron.

“A Right-wing group of Yellow Vests attacked a Left-wing one, and the result was carnage,” one protester who witnessed the confrontation told reporters, according to the Daily Mail Sunday. “They were using any weapons they could lay their hands on, and in the end the police had to break them up.”

More than 50,000 people associated with the anti-Macron movement marched across France, according to police reports. The number of protesters has ebbed considerably since the first Yellow Vest demonstrations in mid-November 2018.

More than 5,000 of Saturday’s protesters were in Paris, where there were 38 arrests following widespread rioting that saw several critical governmental and private infrastructure targeted.

Far-right yellow vests and far-left yellow vests fight one another.

