Police on alert as protesters descend on DC for Trump’s military-themed July 4th

President Trump is gearing up for his military-themed celebration on July Fourth, but the fireworks already are erupting as critics complain about the nature and cost of the event — and authorities worry about possible violent clashes between leftist and right-wing protesters.

TANKS ARRIVE IN D.C. AS TRUMP CONFIRMS JULY FOURTH CELEBRATION WILL FEATURE MILITARY DISPLAY

Anti-war Code Pink members began arriving at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday, saying in a press release they intend “to protest the militarization of July 4” and hold an “anti-imperialist festival” Thursday on the National Mall.

They are looking to float a “Baby Trump” balloon — versions of which have been flown at protests in London — blocks away from the national celebration. The National Park Service denied their initial request to fly the blimp, but Code Pink has filed additional paperwork in a last-ditch bid to see the inflated caricature of the president take float.

But other left-wing activists organized by All Out D.C. are set to mobilize on Saturday in response to a planned rally by self-described “Western chauvinist” group the Proud Boys. U.S. Park Police, which covers the National Mall, is on alert, according to the Washington Post.

“We’ll have people in different locations and watching,” spokesperson Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told the Post. “We prepare for the worst and hope for the best.” – READ MORE