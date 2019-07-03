WATCH: Tanks on move through late-night DC streets

Late Tuesday night, tanks moved through the streets of Washington, D.C.
Organizers of the 4th of July Salute To America were trying to figure out how to move the military vehicles from the rail yards to the National Mall, according to the New York Daily News:
Top brass put the brakes on the president’s plan for a military parade to complement his Independence Day speech on the National Mall.
Fearing tanks could tear up city streets, the armored vehicles will be there in a “static” display. In plain English, that means they’ll be parked. – READ MORE