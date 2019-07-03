WATCH: Tanks on move through late-night DC streets

Late Tuesday night, tanks moved through the streets of Washington, D.C.

Organizers of the 4th of July Salute To America were trying to figure out how to move the military vehicles from the rail yards to the National Mall, according to the New York Daily News:

Just left the Nats game, and we were greeted by Trump's tanks rolling through just outside the ballpark @fox5dc @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/O9VmDGFoMY — Cole (@eloc8) July 3, 2019

NEW — @USArmy says armored vehicles WILL move through WASHINGTON TONIGHT.



Specifically:

Two M1 Bradley Armored Personnel Carriers.



Army spokesperson says, “you’ll see them moving through your neighborhood, but DON’T PANIC.”@WUSA9 #SaluteToAmerica #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/c9IockpNMv — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) July 3, 2019

Top brass put the brakes on the president’s plan for a military parade to complement his Independence Day speech on the National Mall.

Fearing tanks could tear up city streets, the armored vehicles will be there in a "static" display. In plain English, that means they'll be parked.