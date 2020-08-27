Police: Officer Shoots, Kills Gunman Who Opens Fire at Houston Police Vehicle

A Houston police officer shot and killed a gunman who opened fire and hit a patrol vehicle with officers inside, according to police.

KTRK reported that the shots were fired in the 2500 block of Waugh Drive in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston, Texas, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police initially said the armed suspect fired at officers before an officer fatally shot him.

The gunman was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo elaborated more on the situation.

“Suspect has shot multiple times at officers and citizens this morning and fortunately missed,” Acevedo wrote. “His gunfire struck a patrol vehicle occupied by two officers and another vehicle occupied by 3 citizens.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --