Swalwell Blasts RNC: ‘This Is Not a Political Convention. It’s a Crime Scene’

The Republican National Convention is under criticism from Democrats for the string of apparent Hatch Act violations that have appeared over the course of the convention.

The Hatch Act is a 1939 law that prohibits employees of the executive branch (with the exception of the president, vice president and first lady) from engaging in political activities while in their official capacities.

On Tuesday night, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf oversaw the latest apparent violation of the Hatch Act when he presided over a naturalization ceremony at the White House as part of the Republican National Convention programming.

Wolf’s actions were widely criticized. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) wrote, “This is not a political convention. It’s a crime scene.” – READ MORE

