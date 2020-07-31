Police ‘No-Go Zone’ in Area Where George Floyd Died; Violence Spirals Out of Control

The area in Minneapolis where George Floyd died while in police custody has become something of a shrine to the movement for racial equality.

It has also become a violent, lawless zone where police are unwelcome, emergency vehicles can’t get through, and terrified residents plead for help.

One city council member spoke of “constant gunshots” at night. And the New York Times is reporting that the neighborhood has become an “epicenter of violence” in the city.

Daily Wire: After hours, the Times adds, the area, which is largely left alone by Minneapolis police, is a magnet for criminal activity: “At night, though, the space is increasingly a battleground, with shootings and drug overdoses. The area has had an uptick in gun violence similar to what other cities have seen in the wake of protests.”

The dullards on the Minneapolis City Council who voted last week to defund the police can’t quite figure out why there’s so much violence.

“What people aren’t recognizing is that people who live there are having a very, very challenging time from the unlawfulness that is occurring after the sun goes down,” said Andrea Jenkins, the Minneapolis City Council member whose district includes Floyd’s memorial and the “no-go” zone, told the Times. “There are constant gunshots every night. Emergency vehicles can’t get in. Disabled people are not able to access their medications, their appointments, their food deliveries, et cetera. It’s a very challenging situation.” – READ MORE

