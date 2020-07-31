Trader Joe’s Politely Tells Cancel Culture to Shove It

Trader Joe’s now says it will not be changing any of its product names and just told the blacklisting cancel culture to shove it … but did so politely.

Last week the far-left Los Angeles Times reported that, due to an online petition attacking its brands as racist, Trader Joe’s had caved.

“While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” company spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel said.

But in a statement released this week, Trader Joe’s reversed course and defended its brands :

In light of recent feedback and attention we’ve received about our product naming, we have some things we’d like to say to clarify our approach.

A few weeks ago, an online petition was launched calling on us to “remove racist packaging from products.” Following were inaccurate reports that the petition prompted us to take action. We want to be clear: we disagree that any of these labels are racist. We do not make decisions based on petitions.

We make decisions based on what customers purchase, as well as the feedback we receive from our customers and Crew Members. If we feel there is need for change, we do not hesitate to take action.

[…]

Recently we have heard from many customers reaffirming that these name variations are largely viewed in exactly the way they were intended­—as an attempt to have fun with our product marketing. We continue our ongoing evaluation, and those products that resonate with our customers and sell well will remain on our shelves. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --