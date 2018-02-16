POLICE: No Connection Found Between School Shooter And White Nationalist Group

The claim, which was first reported by the left-leaning Anti-Defamation League (ADL), ignited a firestorm as the Associated Press ran with the story and within minutes nearly all media outlets were reporting that Cruz was connected to the alt-right and white supremacists.

However, shortly after the media ran with the story, local law enforcement cast doubt on the accuracy of the claim. The Tallahassee Democrat reports:

Leon County law enforcement sources told the Tallahassee Democrat that they could not find information linking Cruz, 19, to the Republic of Florida Militia, as claimed by the group’s self-proclaimed leader Jordan Jereb.

Hours after news outlets around the nation reported Cruz’s alleged ties, Leon County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Grady Jordan told the Tallahassee Democrat investigative work did not yield any connections. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *