Security
POLICE: No Connection Found Between School Shooter And White Nationalist Group
The claim, which was first reported by the left-leaning Anti-Defamation League (ADL), ignited a firestorm as the Associated Press ran with the story and within minutes nearly all media outlets were reporting that Cruz was connected to the alt-right and white supremacists.
However, shortly after the media ran with the story, local law enforcement cast doubt on the accuracy of the claim. The Tallahassee Democrat reports:
Leon County law enforcement sources told the Tallahassee Democrat that they could not find information linking Cruz, 19, to the Republic of Florida Militia, as claimed by the group’s self-proclaimed leader Jordan Jereb.
Hours after news outlets around the nation reported Cruz’s alleged ties, Leon County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Grady Jordan told the Tallahassee Democrat investigative work did not yield any connections. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Florida law enforcement officials said late on Thursday that they have not found any connection between alleged Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz and a militia group in Florida that is reportedly a white supremacist group.