Police identify the culprit wrote ‘f***ing pig’ on cop’s McDonald’s coffee cup, and now he’s looking for new employment

Police have discovered the culprit that wrote an expletive and an insult on a cop’s coffee cup at McDonald’s but it wasn’t an employee at the store — it was the police officer himself.

While the story made national headlines as the latest in incidents where fast food employees insulted police officers, it turns out that this one from Junction City, Kansas, was a hoax.

Suspicions were raised when the restaurant franchise owner backed his employees and said on Sunday that the video surveillance showed that none of them wrote anything on the receipt on the officer’s cup.

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made,” said Dana Cook, the franchise owner.

“We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees,” he added. – READ MORE