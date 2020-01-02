Gabbard: Impeachment Has ‘Greatly Increased’ Chance of Trump’s Re-Election (VIDEO)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) says the effort to impeach President Donald Trump has “greatly increased” the chances that he will win re-election next year.

In a video posted on Twitter on Monday night, Gabbard warned that by moving forward with two articles of impeachment against Trump, Democrats have made it more likely that he will get re-elected.

In 2020, we will have a new president in the White House. How many of you do NOT want that to be Donald Trump? I certainly don’t. Unfortunately, the House impeachment of the president has greatly increased the likelihood Trump will remain the president for the next 5 years … pic.twitter.com/FRRlbWHyo7 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 31, 2019

"In 2020, we will have a new president in the White House. How many of you do NOT want that to be Donald Trump? I certainly don't. Unfortunately, the House impeachment of the president has greatly increased the likelihood Trump will remain the president for the next five years."