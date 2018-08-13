Police Association Calls for Mass NFL Ticket Returns After Anthem Display

According to the Miami Herald, three Dolphins protested the anthem during the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt, while defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist.

New #Dolphins DE Robert Quinn with a fist raised during the playing of the National Anthem, but I could not see anyone kneeling @nbc6 @NBC6Sports pic.twitter.com/HtpptbGSVd — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) August 9, 2018

Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 9, 2018

That was enough for the Broward County Police Benevolent Association to call for an all-out boycott.

“The Broward County PBA recently offered our members discounts to a Miami Dolphins game because that franchise said they were going to honor all First Responders,” a statement on the PBA’s Facebook page read.

“We entered into this partnership with the understanding that the Dolphins organization would require their players to stand for the National Anthem. This did not happen at last night’s preseason game against Tampa Bay.

“As a result, the BCPBA will no longer participate in this ticket program, and we are asking all of our members, as well as members of the Dade County PBA and Palm Beach County PBA, not to participate either,” the statement continued.

“If you have already purchased tickets to this game, we encourage you to call the Dolphins ticket office to request a refund because this organization obviously DOES NOT honor First Responders and the dangers they put themselves in every day.” – READ MORE

