    Over 100 Newspapers Collude To Decry Trump’s “Dirty War On The Free Press”

    The Boston Globe has enlisted more than 100 newspapers from across the country to publish editorials fighting back against President Trump’s repeated attacks on the media.

    The Globe has been contacting editorial boards and asking them to publish an editorial on Thursday, CNN reported Saturday.

    “We propose to publish an editorial on August 16 on the dangers of the administration’s assault on the press and ask others to commit to publishing their own editorials on the same date,” The Globe said in its pitch.

    Marjorie Pritchard, the Globe’s deputy editorial page editor, told CNN that more than 100 publications have signed up to participate as of Saturday.- READ  MORE

     

