Police: 6-Year-Old Dies After Father Rapes Him with Stick While Camping

Maurice ‘Isaiah’ Torres died of septic shock in an Arkansas hospital after his father violated him with a stick for eating a piece of cake.

Mauricio Alejandro Torres was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2016, but it was overturned due to a technicality. State law dictates that capital murder offences that carry the death penalty must be tried in the same state as where they are being prosecuted. And while Isaiah died in his home state of Arkansas, the assault that killed him happened in Missouri.

The disturbing details of his short life and protracted death were set before the court on Thursday. “This is a story of abuse, torture, and murder of six-year-old Isaiah,” Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith told jurors. “He suffered chronic child abuse syndrome. The pictures you will see are ugly, grotesque.”

Isaiah died of septic shock after his father raped him with a stick for eating a piece of cake without permission during a camping trip on March 28, 2015. The bleeding, badly injured little boy was then forced into strenuous exercise by his parents as further punishment. His mother, Cathy, then pushed him to the ground in the midst of his desperate fight for survival. – READ MORE

