WATCH: Trump Mocks Bloomberg’s Height by Crouching Down Behind Podium at CPAC

President Donald Trump didn’t hold back from taking a swing at 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg’s height — once again.

While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, the president addressed Bloomberg taking hits from political rivals at the recent debates.

“We’ve got mini Mike but I think he’s out of it,” Trump said, adding, “That was probably the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates. … But he’s going to keep spending the money.”

Trump mocks Mike Bloomberg’s height at CPAC by shrinking behind the podium. pic.twitter.com/IBYMK0c7PX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 29, 2020

Trump then referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), “Boy did Pocahontas destroy him. … She was really mean to mini Mike. I’ll tell you, the way she treated him, he didn’t know what hit him.”

Trump then appeared to narrate what he thought Bloomberg was thinking, “He’s going, ‘Oh, get me off of this stage, get me off.’” Trump then proceeded to shrink behind the podium. This drew loud applause and cheers from the audience in response. – READ MORE

