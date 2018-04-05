Planned Parenthood’s political group failed to accurately disclose $120G in support of Clinton, Dems, FEC says

Planned Parenthood’s political arm in Wisconsin has been fined for failing to appropriately report nearly $120,000 in independent expenditures allocated in support of Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Russ Feingold during 2016 elections.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) found discrepancies in Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin’s October 2016 report that claimed over $133,000 worth of expenditures on political candidates, an FEC report said.

Nearly $120,000 spent in August on Clinton and Democrat Feingold — who tried but failed to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in 2016 — were never shown in any previous 48-hour filing up until the October report, two months later when it was required.

The Planned Parenthood group reportedly spent $58,449.04 in support for Clinton and as much in support of Feingold.- READ MORE

