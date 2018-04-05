Still Rising: Rasmussen Poll Shows Donald Trump Approval Ratings Now at 51 Percent

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings keep rising, according to the latest Rasmussen poll.

On Wednesday, Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll showed that 51 percent of likely U.S. voters approved of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-eight percent disapproved.

This is the best rating for Trump since April of the first year of his presidency.

The new milestone occurs just two days after Trump’s popularity jumped to 50 percent in Monday’s daily tracking poll. – READ MORE

