True Pundit

Politics

Still Rising: Rasmussen Poll Shows Donald Trump Approval Ratings Now at 51 Percent

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings keep rising, according to the latest Rasmussen poll.

On Wednesday, Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll showed that 51 percent of likely U.S. voters approved of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-eight percent disapproved.

This is the best rating for Trump since April of the first year of his presidency.

The new milestone occurs just two days after Trump’s popularity jumped to 50 percent in Monday’s daily tracking poll. –  READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Still Rising: Rasmussen Poll Shows Donald Trump Approval Ratings Now at 51 Percent
Still Rising: Rasmussen Poll Shows Donald Trump Approval Ratings Now at 51 Percent

President Donald Trump’s latest approval ratings just keep rising, according to the latest Rasmussen poll.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: