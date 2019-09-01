Planned Parenthood Whistleblower Wins $3 Million

A former Planned Parenthood employee won a $3 million lawsuit stemming from her firing after she alerted supervisors to potential malpractice and illegal activities at several Planned Parenthood locations in Arizona.

A jury unanimously ruled that Planned Parenthood illegally terminated Marya Rodriguez from her job as administrator of Glendale and Phoenix-area facilities.

“I hope my case is a lesson to other workers that shows them that the truth will prevail. I also hope my case is a lesson to employers who abuse their power: sometimes the underdog wins and justice will be done,” Rodriguez, who worked at Planned Parenthood for 17 years, said in a statement.

In August 2017, she alerted officials at the nation’s largest abortion provider that one doctor was linked to a number of women who suffered complications after their abortions. Rodriguez learned that the same doctor had medical assistants sign affidavits saying his medical operations succeeded without a hitch—before the procedures even took place. In one case, Rodriguez said the doctor couldn’t say for sure whether he actually completed the abortion; after an ultrasound showed that the operation was incomplete, the woman had to re-do it. – READ MORE