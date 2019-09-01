‘Kind of Like Thanos’: DNC Faces Backlash From 2020 Candidates Who Missed the Debate Qualifications

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is facing backlash from several of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates who did not make the third debate stage.

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) told host Chris Jansing, filling in for Stephanie Rhule, during an interview on “MSNBC Live with Stephanie Rhule” that he thinks that it would be “undoubtedly” better for him to be on the debate stage than not and claimed that the DNC “effectively cut out half the field” by doing their debates the way they have this year.

The former Maryland congressman went on to compare the DNC’s thinning of the debate field to that of Marvel villain Thanos’ famous snap that wiped out half the population in the universe and called for an “incredibly important debate” to touch on the issues that have not been heard about yet in the primary.

“I think they were kind of like Thanos snapping their finger and trying to get rid of half the field, right. That’s really kind of what they did and some of the outcomes don’t make any sense. We have sitting democratic governors who are not in the debate. We have sitting members of Congress who are not in the debate. We need a debate. We need an incredibly important debate about issues that haven’t even been touched on in this primary.”

Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) had a few questions for DNC Chairman Tom Perez, posting them in a big thread on Twitter. The Colorado senator had previously said that the DNC “is stifling debate at a time when we need it most.” – READ MORE